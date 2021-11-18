dayton-daily-news logo
Public Health giving $100 gift cards to those starting COVID-19 vaccine

People receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine also will get a $100 gift card at upcoming Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County vaccine clinics.

The gift cards are available while supplies last and are only for Ohio residents. Patients should bring a valid photo ID to the vaccine appointment.

Public Health has the following vaccine clinics scheduled:

Ages 12 and older

Ages 5 to 11

For more information on COVID-19 or area vaccine clinics, visit Public Health’s website.

