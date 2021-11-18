Public Health giving $100 gift cards to those starting COVID-19 vaccine

People receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine also will get a $100 gift card at upcoming Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County vaccine clinics.
The gift cards are available while supplies last and are only for Ohio residents. Patients should bring a valid photo ID to the vaccine appointment.
Public Health has the following vaccine clinics scheduled:
Ages 12 and older
- Friday, Nov. 19, 8 a.m. to noon: Northwest Recreation Center, 600 Princeton Drive, Dayton
- Wednesday, Dec. 1, 8:30 a.m. to noon: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton
- Thursday, Dec. 2, 1 to 5 p.m.: Sinclair Community College - Centerville, 5800 Clyo Road, Centerville
- Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to noon: SugarCreek Packing, 900 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton
Ages 5 to 11
- Friday, Nov. 19, 8:15 to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Reibold Building, Third Floor, 117 S. Main St., Dayton
- Monday, Nov. 22, 8:15 to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Reibold Building, Third Floor, 117 S. Main St., Dayton
- Tuesday, Nov. 23, 8:15 to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Reibold Building, Third Floor, 117 S. Main St., Dayton
- Wednesday, Nov. 24, 8:15 to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Reibold Building, Third Floor, 117 S. Main St., Dayton
For more information on COVID-19 or area vaccine clinics, visit Public Health’s website.
