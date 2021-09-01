dayton-daily-news logo
X

Health board issues COVID vaccination ‘call-to-action,’ requires vaccine for its workers

The Montgomery County Board of Health is requiring all Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County employees to to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The health board also issued a "call-to-action" for employers, schools and health care services to also mandate COVID vaccination for their workforces. STAFF
Caption
The Montgomery County Board of Health is requiring all Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County employees to to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The health board also issued a "call-to-action" for employers, schools and health care services to also mandate COVID vaccination for their workforces. STAFF

Credit: Submitted

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

The Montgomery County Board of Health on Wednesday issued a “call-to-action” for all employers, schools and health care services to require COVID-19 vaccinations for their workforces.

The health board announced that all Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County employees are required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15.

ExploreBacklog of 1,000 COVID cases included in 7,000 daily cases reported in Ohio

“Vaccination is the single best available intervention to prevent COVID-19 disease, to decrease transmission, and to control the epidemic,” Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper stated in a release.

Vaccinations have been at the foundation of public health strategy for more than a hundred years, the public health department said.

They also are the first and best step in a multi-layered strategy to stop the spread of COVID-19, which also includes the use of face masks and social distancing, the release stated.

ExploreWright-Patterson moves to health protection condition ‘Charlie’

In Other News
1
Carlisle schools closed Thursday and Friday due to COVID-19
2
Gem City Market looks to increase sales, boost health with new programs
3
Wright-Patterson AFB moves to health protection condition ‘Charlie’
4
Backlog of 1,000 COVID cases included in 7,000 daily cases reported in...
5
Rain totals: How much did your community get?
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top