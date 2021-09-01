Health board issues COVID vaccination ‘call-to-action,’ requires vaccine for its workers

The Montgomery County Board of Health on Wednesday issued a “call-to-action” for all employers, schools and health care services to require COVID-19 vaccinations for their workforces.
The health board announced that all Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County employees are required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15.
“Vaccination is the single best available intervention to prevent COVID-19 disease, to decrease transmission, and to control the epidemic,” Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper stated in a release.
Vaccinations have been at the foundation of public health strategy for more than a hundred years, the public health department said.
They also are the first and best step in a multi-layered strategy to stop the spread of COVID-19, which also includes the use of face masks and social distancing, the release stated.