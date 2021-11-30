Public Health offering $100 gift cards at COVID vaccine clinics in Montgomery County

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is offering $100 gift cards to Ohioans getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Patients should bring a valid photo ID with them to the vaccine clinic. Gift cards will be available while supplies last.
Public Health announced new clinics for patients 12 and older and kids ages 5 to 11. The clinics are scheduled for:
Ages 12+
- Wednesday, Dec. 1, 8:30 a.m. to noon: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton
- Thursday, Dec. 2, 1 to 5 p.m.: Sinclair Community College Centerville, 5800 Clyo Road, Centerville
- Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to noon: SugarCreek Packing, 900 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton
- Wednesday, Dec. 8, 8:30 a.m. to noon: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton
- Thursday, Dec. 9, 1 to 5 p.m.: Sinclair Community College Centerville, 5800 Clyo Road, Centerville
- Friday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to noon: Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Drive, Dayton
Ages 5-11
- Wednesday, Dec. 1, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Reibold Building 3rd floor, 117 S. Main St., Dayton
- Wednesday, Dec. 8, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Reibold Building 3rd floor, 117 S. Main St., Dayton
- Wednesday, Dec. 15m 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Reibold Building 3rd floor, 117 S. Main St., Dayton
