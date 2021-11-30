dayton-daily-news logo
X

Public Health offering $100 gift cards at COVID vaccine clinics in Montgomery County

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
17 minutes ago

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is offering $100 gift cards to Ohioans getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Patients should bring a valid photo ID with them to the vaccine clinic. Gift cards will be available while supplies last.

ExploreSix in region win $10,000 Vax-2-School scholarships

Public Health announced new clinics for patients 12 and older and kids ages 5 to 11. The clinics are scheduled for:

Ages 12+

Ages 5-11

In Other News
1
Second round of Vax-2-School scholarship winners to be announced today
2
Dayton-area expansions lock in JobsOhio support for 420+ new jobs
3
License plate fee increase will pay for West Carrollton repaving
4
Dayton hospitals: majority of workers vaccinated ahead of mandate
5
Audit: Montgomery County properly handled $93M in CARES Act funds; FBI...

About the Author

Kristen Spicker
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top