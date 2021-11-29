First Vax-2-School winners to be announced today

The first round of Vax-2-School scholarship winners will be announced this afternoon, with the state scheduled to conduct its second drawing today as well.
The first 30 winners of the $10,000 scholarships will be released around 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school and at https://ohiovax2school.com/.
Thirty winners will be named Monday through Friday this week.
Sunday at 11:59 p.m. was the deadline for the second $10,000 scholarship drawing. The deadline for the grand prize, five $100,000 scholarships, is Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. The winners of the $100,000 scholarships will be announced Friday during the Ohio Lottery broadcast around 7:29 p.m.
To register, Ohioans or their guardians can visit https://ohiovax2school.com/ or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). People should wait until they have received at least one dose of the vaccine before registering. To find a vaccine provider, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. Those who were previously vaccinated are also eligible to enter.
Ohio received 133,652 entries by Nov. 22 for its first Vax-2-School drawing. It is not clear how many Ohioans registered by the 11:59 p.m. deadline Sunday night.
Vax-2-School is a vaccine incentive program aimed at increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates among younger Ohioans. Anyone ages 5 to 25 who has received at least on dose of the COVID vaccine can register. The scholarships can be used at any college, university, trade school, technical program or job training program in the state.
Winners will be selected using a random generator number, the same as the state used in the Vax-a-Million incentive.
Those who were not selected in the first two drawings will automatically be carried over into the following drawings. People who were previously vaccinated are eligible to win.
About the Author