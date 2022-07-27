BreakingNews
Dayton Celtic Festival returns full scale to celebrate all things Irish
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Public Health offers back-to-school vaccination clinics

ajc.com

Local News
By
44 minutes ago

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is hosting “walk-up” childhood vaccination clinics on Wednesdays in August.

The clinics are from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 at the public health clinic in the Reibold building, 117 S. Main St., in downtown Dayton.

ExploreBack to School: When local students start classes again

Public Health is urging parents as they plan for their children’s in-person learning to make sure they get their children caught up on recommended vaccines. On-time vaccination throughout childhood is essential because it helps provide immunity before children are exposed to potentially life-threatening diseases, the agency said.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany their children and bring the following information: Photo ID for parent or guardian, immunization shot record for child (if available), insurance card and custody or guardianship papers (if applicable). Free parking is available in the Reibold Building garage, and face masks must be worn. Services are billed based on ability to pay, and no one will be turned away based on inability to pay, according to Public Health.

For a list of required and recommended vaccines visit: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/index.html

The clinics are for routine childhood vaccinations and COVID-19 vaccinations will not be available at these clinics.

In Other News
1
Back to School: When local students start classes again
2
Dayton Public Schools may lower GPA requirement to play sports
3
Fairborn suing 3M, E.I. Dupont, 30 other businesses for water...
4
As retirees watch, Congress focuses on Delphi pensions
5
WATCH VIDEO: Dayton mayor bangs gavel; commissioner asks is this just a...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top