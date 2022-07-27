Public Health offers back-to-school vaccination clinics

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is hosting “walk-up” childhood vaccination clinics on Wednesdays in August.
The clinics are from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 at the public health clinic in the Reibold building, 117 S. Main St., in downtown Dayton.
Public Health is urging parents as they plan for their children’s in-person learning to make sure they get their children caught up on recommended vaccines. On-time vaccination throughout childhood is essential because it helps provide immunity before children are exposed to potentially life-threatening diseases, the agency said.
A parent or legal guardian must accompany their children and bring the following information: Photo ID for parent or guardian, immunization shot record for child (if available), insurance card and custody or guardianship papers (if applicable). Free parking is available in the Reibold Building garage, and face masks must be worn. Services are billed based on ability to pay, and no one will be turned away based on inability to pay, according to Public Health.
For a list of required and recommended vaccines visit: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/index.html
The clinics are for routine childhood vaccinations and COVID-19 vaccinations will not be available at these clinics.
About the Author