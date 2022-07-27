Public Health offers back-to-school vaccination clinics

The clinics are from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 at the public health clinic in the Reibold building, 117 S. Main St., in downtown Dayton.

Public Health is urging parents as they plan for their children’s in-person learning to make sure they get their children caught up on recommended vaccines. On-time vaccination throughout childhood is essential because it helps provide immunity before children are exposed to potentially life-threatening diseases, the agency said.