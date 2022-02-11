Public hearings set for Trotwood industrial park development

“With how quickly many companies need to locate into a facility, having a facility under construction or available will increase the chances of attracting an end user or end users,” she said.

Phase two of the project would involve construction of a 448,000-square-foot building, which is estimated to take place in three to five years, according to application documents. The site is now a farm field and adjacent wooded area.

Ferguson Construction will serve as the engineer for both phases.

At its March 7 meeting, Trotwood City Council will hold two public hearings in relation to the project. One is on a preliminary Planned Unit Development (PUD) application for the proposed industrial park as a whole, and the other is a final PUD application for Phase One, including the 200,000 square foot building.

In April of last year, the Trotwood Community Improvement Corp. entered into an initial agreement with GPG to develop a planned industrial park. At the time, GPG said in a press release that Trotwood’s Commerce Park would be a great location for businesses with “fulfillment, distribution, and manufacturing needs.”

The site is less than a mile from the Ohio 49 connector, providing access to I-70. Numerous warehouse and distribution facilities have been constructed along I-70 and near the Dayton International Airport in recent years.