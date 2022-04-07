Public invited to take farewell tours of West Carrollton schools that will be demolished

Constructed in 1954, the current Walter Shade ECC is a 57,988-square-foot building for pre-K through kindergarten. C.F. Holliday is 50,875-square-foot building constructed in 1950 and one of of three elementary schools housing first through fifth grades. An addition to the facility was completed in 1957.

Several days before the farewell, the district will ask community members, staff, students and alumni to suggest naming for the interior spaces at the new 94,854-square foot West Carrollton Early Childhood Center and the 70,840-square-foot West Carrollton Intermediate School. That meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. April 13 in the Community Room at the High School.

The naming committee, which is headed by school board members Joe Cox and Nate Mundy, will be selecting names to honor the history of the school district, renaming conference rooms, cafeterias, auditoriums, media centers and other spaces, Corbett said.

“They want to preserve some of the history ... and get some new names because there’s so many people that can be honored,” she said.

The early childhood center will house preschool through 1st grade and the intermediate school will house students in 5th and 6th grades. The new buildings are a result of the community passing a Building Bond Issue in November 2019.

The first phase of construction of both buildings remains on schedule ahead of an August opening for the 2022-2023 school year, district officials said.