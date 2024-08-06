Qigong at Dayton Arcade: ‘It will add years to your life and life to your years’

Qigong (pronounced chee-guhng) is an ancient Chinese wellness practice that coordinates breath, body movements and meditative exercises. “Qi” means energy and “gong” means skillful work.

“We’re working with our energy to both strengthen it, circulate it, become more aware of it, with the intention of decreasing anxiety and stress and increasing our energy,” Dworkin said.

We started class by activating our qi or waking up the energy from its dormant state. We did this through vigorous motions like swinging our arms or tapping different parts of our body. We also awakened our mind by becoming aware of our breath. We did this through different breathwork as we started flowing through different motions.

Flows are the “hallmark of qigong,” Dworkin said. This is the sense that you first move your body to move the qi and then the qi moves through your body and you begin to follow that flow.

A crucial part of the practice is taking the time to sense what is happening “because a lot of the benefits come in the pauses,” Dworkin said. At the end of class, we laid on the ground as a restful pause.

I’ll be honest, I didn’t immediately feel the qi. Dworkin said that is normal and it becomes easier the more you practice. If you do have trouble feeling the energy through your body, the easiest way to feel it is through the center of your palms or by rubbing your finger nails together for a couple of minutes and then stopping to see if you can sense something in your fingertips.

Dworkin said the hardest part for some people getting started is the focus aspect of the practice.

“If you can practice being more calm and integrated in the class, it flows over into life,” Dworkin said.

Other benefits of practicing qigong include gaining strength, mobility and flexibility. You’ll feel this in your legs, hamstrings and spine. When I started the class I felt very stiff, but as the class moved along I started to become more fluid.

In Chinese medicine there is an emphasis on organ systems and energetic pathways. When you’re practicing qigong you’re opening pathways of energy, allowing circulation to happen more seamlessly, Dworkin said.

Yoga and qigong are similar in the idea that both practices strengthens the body and uses breath, but qigong is different in the quality of movement.

“The flows are continual. The movement is much more fuller. It uses space differently and the weight of the body,” Dworkin said. “In yoga, very rarely, will you release your weight whereas in qigong it’s a challenge. You release it and then you regain it.”

Anyone can practice qigong. If you can’t stand for long periods of time, you can practice qigong seated. Those interested in attending a class should come with an open mind and be ready to have fun.

Dworkin shared one of her favorite taoist qigong quotes: “It will add years to your life and life to your years.”

Dworkin has been teaching qigong for nine years. She typically teaches four to five week series throughout the Dayton region. Those interested in learning more about her classes should email lesliedworkin@gmail.com.

REACH OUT

Natalie Jones writes about wellness and dining in Dayton and the Southwest Ohio region. If you would like your business to be considered for this feature, email natalie.jones@coxinc.com or find her on TikTok @natalie_reports and Instagram @natalie_reports937.