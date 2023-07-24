Queen of Hearts game at Beaver-Vu Bowl wraps up tonight; near $1 million again

The final “Queen of Hearts” drawing at Beaver-Vu Bowl will be a one-shot deal tonight, and the jackpot will be almost as big as the $1 million that drew huge crowds of people to the Beavercreek business on July 10.

Beaver-Vu posted on their Facebook page Sunday that the jackpot had reached $869,157 heading into Sunday’s final day of ticket sales. Those sales are now over, and all tickets must be turned in by 6:50 p.m. today. The drawing will start at 7 p.m.

Queen of Hearts is a card game where a deck of playing cards is posted face-down on a board. People pay to purchase a ticket, and if their ticket is called, they get a chance to flip one card on the board. If their card is the queen, they win the jackpot. If the queen is not chosen, the money rolls to the next draw.

Beaver-Vu staff said they’ve been running Queen of Hearts games since 2020. The most recent game lasted nearly a year, as week after week, the queen was not drawn, and the jackpot piled up.

A man finally won the $1 million pot July 10.

In previous drawings in the series, money from ticket sales just before the winning card was pulled served as the starting jackpot for the next round. However this week, all ticket sales proceeds are being counted daily, and the entire amount collected through Sunday night will be paid out Monday, marking the end of the game.

The jackpot for tonight’s final game started at just over $600,000.

The rules for Monday’s game are that tickets cost $1, and participants must be at least 18 years old. Each ticket must have one legal name, phone number, and card choice written on them.

If the Queen of Hearts is turned over, the card wins the full jackpot whether the person is present or not. All cards other than the Queen of Hearts get a $599 payout, regardless of the person’s presence.

If the card number on the ticket has already been chosen, the person can choose a different card if they are present at the bowling alley Monday night. If not, they get a $300 payout.

Winners are responsible for all taxes on winnings.

Bowling alley staff thanked the community for their support, and thanked their neighboring business owners “for their patience and consideration with something that we never ever imagined getting as big as it did.”

Future Queen of Hearts games aren’t off the table, but for now it’s time to “get back to bowling,” Beaver-Vu staff said.