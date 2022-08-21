Rainy and wet; thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall

Today continues with strong and severe thunderstorms and rain showers, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington said.
Additional showers and thunderstorm may be possible after 4 p.m. Some of the storms may produce heavy rainfall, according to NWS.
Primary threats could include isolated hail and damaging winds.
The highs of the day will be in the lower 80′s and the lows of the night will be in mid-60′s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy but rain showers and thunderstorm may occur before midnight.
Monday is partly sunny, however, there’s a chance of precipitation in the morning. Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., rain showers and thunderstorms could occur.
Mid-afternoon and later on is expected to have rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high of the day will be 81 degrees.
Rain storms roll in again for Monday evening with a possible thunderstorm once more, otherwise, skies will be mostly clear as the night goes on. The low will be 63 degrees.
Sunshine and dry conditions persist Tuesday with highs in the low 80′s. The overnight will be mostly clear with little to no chance of rain.
The low will be 63 degrees.
Wednesday ventures in with a sunny grin and mid-80′s.
The overnight includes a mostly clear sky with lows in the mid-60′s.
