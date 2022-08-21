Rainy and wet; thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall

Monday is partly sunny, however, there’s a chance of precipitation in the morning. Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., rain showers and thunderstorms could occur.

Mid-afternoon and later on is expected to have rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high of the day will be 81 degrees.

Rain storms roll in again for Monday evening with a possible thunderstorm once more, otherwise, skies will be mostly clear as the night goes on. The low will be 63 degrees.

Sunshine and dry conditions persist Tuesday with highs in the low 80′s. The overnight will be mostly clear with little to no chance of rain.

The low will be 63 degrees.

Wednesday ventures in with a sunny grin and mid-80′s.

The overnight includes a mostly clear sky with lows in the mid-60′s.