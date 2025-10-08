Rainy Tuesday breaks 94-year-old record in Dayton

Dayton broke a nearly 100-year-old record for daily rainfall after multiple rounds of showers moved through the region Tuesday.
Dayton had 2.4 inches of rain, breaking the previous record of 1.72 inches set in 1931, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Columbus also set a new daily record with 1.84 inches of rain. Their previous record was 1.61 inches set in 1998.
Drier conditions return and are expected to continue through the weekend, according to the NWS. It will be mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
[7:50 AM] We will have a good chance to dry out after the soaking rain over the past 48 hours. Most spots received 1-3" with some amounts of 4-5" near I-70 from east-central IN through central OH: https://t.co/iViGZ9HVBb. Very little rain is in the forecast through the next week. pic.twitter.com/OlHbIMRg0W— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) October 8, 2025
