Rajesh Soin will receive the 74th Citizen Legion of Honor award Wednesday

Soin is being hailed for more 40 years of executive leadership and community involvement, having served as chairman, chief executive and board member in a number of companies in defense, engineering services, software, manufacturing, real estate and textiles.

Today, he is chairman and CEO of Soin LLC, which oversees the Soin family’s portfolio of enterprises and investments.

He is being honored “for the work and the contributions he has given to this community, as far as health care is concerned, software programs and inventions,” said Veronica Bedell-Nevels, president of the President’s Club of Dayton. “He’s done a lot of different things that have benefited the community that we live in.”

Soin has held board roles with Kayne Anderson Real Estate Partners, Transtar Industries, Bradley University, Diebold-Nixdorf, among other institutions.

His business legacy includes MTC Technologies, Inc., as well as leadership roles in the Ohio Business Roundtable, Wright State University, Kettering Health and the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Soin’s philanthropic impact spans continents, the club said.

Through the Soin Foundation, he and his wife of more than 50 years, Indu, have supported initiatives in education and health care, including: the Indu & Raj Soin Medical Center, the Raj Soin College of Business at Wright State, Soin Pediatric and Trauma Center at Dayton Children’s Hospital, Satya Soin High School & Sukhdev Raj Soin Hospital in India, Soin Early Childhood School at The Miami Valley School, Vishal Soin Innovation Park and more.

A luncheon celebrating the award is set for Wednesday at Sinclair in Dayton.

Portraits of past Citizen Legion of Honor honorees are at Sinclair. A reception at Sinclair’s Building 12 begins at 10:30 a.m., with the event’s program beginning at 11:15 a.m.

“It has already moved, and it is beautiful,” Bedell-Nevels said of the wall of portraits.