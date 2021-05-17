Rally aims to show support of local police officers

“They’re getting out of it because they feel it’s a tough culture to be a part of.”

Dell’Aria said he organized the “Back the Blue” event to show officers that there still are a a large number of people who support police departments, and approached Miami Twp. Police Chief Charlie Stiegelmeyer to speak with area police chiefs earlier this month.

Explore Longtime area fire chief announces retirement

Stiegelmeyer reached out to Moraine, Miamisburg, West Carrollton and Germantown police and the Washington Twp. post of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office “because this is all a part of our community,” Dell’Aria said.

“The police officers all around us need to know that we support them,” he said. “If it was up to me, we would do this on a national level, but unfortunately, a lot of churches don’t want to get involved with this stuff because they feel it demonizes a group of people. But I think it supports everybody by doing that.”

The 11 a.m. May 23 event at Moraine Heights Baptist Church, 5661 Munger Road, will include a tribute video, songs, guest speakers and a sermon about supporting the police, Dell’Aria said.

Following the service, police officers and their families will have a dinner provided by area businesses.

“That’s the whole idea here is to show the officers that the community supports them,” Dell’Aria said.