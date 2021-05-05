New Chipotle to open in Moraine

Chipotle Mexican Grill anticipates opening 200 new restaurants in 2021, assuming minimal construction and permit delays related to COVID-19. The Newport Beach, California-based company opened 40 new sites during the first quarter and closed five, bringing its total store count to 2,803. It is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants.

Chipotle said that 26 of the 40 new restaurants it opened during the quarter included its drive-thru “Chipotlane.”

“These formats continue to perform very well and are helping enhance guest access and convenience, as well as increase new restaurant sales, margins, and returns,” the company said.

The new Moraine location is at least the second project the company has under development in the region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.