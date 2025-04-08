Ranking names Dayton defense contractor among Midwest’s fastest growing companies

In an announcement Tuesday, Infinity said it saw 154% revenue growth from 2021 to 2023.

The magazine said awardees “drive real impact in their home regions, create thousands of jobs, and generate millions in revenue. They are dynamic growth engines on an upward trajectory, and nothing is as compelling as a success story.”

“Our owners group brought nearly a century of combined experience in defense and national security across both government and private sectors. From the beginning, it wasn’t a question of if we’d succeed, but when,” said Jason Molnar, Infinity Labs’ chief growth and marketing officer.

Other regional companies are on the list, as well.

Solar Power & Light, of Miamisburg, is ranked No. 10, according to the magazine. Stridely Solutions Corporation, of Mason, is ranked 12. Interlink Cloud Advisors, also in Mason, is at 112.

Companies are ranked by revenue growth and they apply to be considered for the list, the magazine said.

To be considered, businesses must be privately held, for-profit, based in the U.S., have generated at least $100,000 in revenue in 2021, while going on to generate at least $1 million in revenue in 2023.

In all, 10 Ohio companies made the magazine’s list for the Midwest region.

Most recently, Infinity Labs announced that it landed a position on the $46 billion Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) contract.

AFLCMC is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.