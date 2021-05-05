Rare day: All local school tax levies approved in election

Voters in the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school district, who had rejected three straight levies amid antagonistic campaigns, approved a seven-year, 4.9-mill property tax increase by a 53-47 ratio.

“This will bring some long-term financial stability for us, so we get off this roller-coaster ride of (levies) and having to do reductions to save money,” Bellbrook Superintendent Doug Cozad said.