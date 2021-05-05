X

Rare day: All local school tax levies approved in election

A Beavercreek High School teacher works with a student on Oct. 8, 2020.
A Beavercreek High School teacher works with a student on Oct. 8, 2020.

Credit:

Credit:

Local News | 10 minutes ago
By Jeremy P. Kelley
Bellbrook, Beavercreek say yes after rejections; new Xenia school approved

For the second time in 12 years, every school levy in the Dayton area was approved Tuesday, ranging from routine renewal levies to requests for multimillion-dollar increases.

ExploreMAY 4 ELECTION RESULTS: Local races and tax issues

Voters in the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school district, who had rejected three straight levies amid antagonistic campaigns, approved a seven-year, 4.9-mill property tax increase by a 53-47 ratio.

“This will bring some long-term financial stability for us, so we get off this roller-coaster ride of (levies) and having to do reductions to save money,” Bellbrook Superintendent Doug Cozad said.

Voters in Xenia approved both a renewal levy and a large bond issue to replace the 1960s-era Warner Middle School. Voters had rejected previous bond requests, both in 2016-17, and last November, before approving this one by a 52-48 ratio.

“This has been a long process, but I truly feel that we listened to our community throughout the planning, and that was evident in the outcome,” Xenia Superintendent Gabe Lofton said.

** Beavercreek voters, who had rejected two permanent substitute levies last year, easily approved the schools’ revised request, a simple five-year renewal.

** Preble Shawnee voters approved a five-year 0.75% school income tax increase after multiple previous rejections.

** Springboro voters approved a new, permanent 2-mill levy, but with no cost increase, because an older 2-mill measure is expiring.

** Fairborn voters converted an older levy to a permanent substitute levy, and basic renewal levies were approved in the Troy, Lebanon and Tri-County North school districts.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.