Redevelopment, revitalization efforts a key focus for Centerville’s new city planner

He replaces Mark Yandrick, who was with the city since June 2008. He served in a planning role since 2013 and was interim city planner between April and July 2019. He started as city planner in July 2019 and departed that role last November.

Vanness said an item he’s proud of from his time with the city of Richmond as a planner is the city approving its first-ever Climate Action Plan, which involved him “working with the community to craft a vision for the future.”

“I’m really excited to take that experience and apply it here in Centerville, when we update our comprehensive plan,” he said. “And that’s something when I applied for the job just looking around on the internet ... seeing that Create The Vision, the city’s current comprehensive plan, is from 2004, I had a suspicion that this was probably on their radar and it is, and that’s something I can’t wait to get my hands on.”

City Manager Wayne Davis said Vanness brings the table an “outstanding education” and experience, interest in working in Centerville and “that human interaction and human touch.”