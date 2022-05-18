Redlining quilt art piece on display in Montgomery County Admin building

The six-foot square quilt, created by Shannon Naik and Carroll Schleppi of the Miami Valley Art Quilt Network, is titled “Equity 21: Redlining Dayton”, and was commissioned by Sinclair Community College for its Equity 21 Summit held in November.

Naik and Schleppi used a copy of a 1937 map of Dayton printed by mapping staff in the auditor’s office as a template, then invited residents of the redlined areas to write their thoughts on the fabric background of the quilt.