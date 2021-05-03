Referendum on Troy drinking district will be on November ballot

One of the petition organizers, Dave Pinkerton, said those collecting signatures found those they talked with “overwhelmingly in favor of doing away with DORA, period.”

“People don’t understand why we have to have alcohol out in the public eye downtown,” Pinkerton said, adding many don’t oppose drinking in established places such as bars.

The hours of the drinking district – noon to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday - also were a concern, particularly the earlier hours, and a portion of it would lie in the path of students coming across the North Market Street bridge to the downtown from the junior and senior high schools, he said.

The city had hoped to implement the drinking district as early as mid-April but that cannot occur with the pending referendum petitions.

“We are obviously disappointed that the DORA is no longer an option for our downtown businesses, residents and visitors to our downtown in 2021, unless it passes in November,” Mayor Robin Oda said Friday afternoon.

“We’ve heard and seen nothing but positives in the other communities around the state that utilize the DORA concept, and we were looking forward to what it could do/would be for our downtown. My guess is that Troy residents have already been in DORA areas but were not even aware that it was in place. The voters will decide in November,” Oda said.