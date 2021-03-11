Registration to open Friday for Dayton COVID vaccine clinics

Sign-ups for two coronavirus vaccine clinics in Dayton next week will open at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is having two clinics at the Dayton Convention Center on East Fifth Street on Tuesday and Thursday next week.
There are 1,800 appointments available via online registration and 600 by phone for Tuesday and Thursday each.
Registration is available at https://www.phdmc.org/coronavirus-updates/439-covid-19-vaccination-information or by calling 937-225-6217.
The clinics are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking will be available at the Dayton Transportation Center.
Public Health also has more than 800 appointments available for a Minority Outreach Clinic on Friday at Bethesda Temple. Only phone registration is available for Friday’s clinic.
Anyone 50 and older or who works in law enforcement and corrections or funeral, child care or medical services or has a qualifying medical condition are eligible for the vaccine.