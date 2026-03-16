Breaking: Remains found by potential homebuyers in Dayton identified as 69-year-old man

Remains found by potential homebuyers in Dayton identified as 69-year-old man

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A 69-year-old man has been identified after potential homebuyers found skeletal remains inside a Dayton house in September.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified him as Steven Wortham. His cause and manner of death are undetermined, which means its unclear what led to Wortham’s death.

Around 9:50 a.m. on Sept. 10, two people entered the back door at 3940 Delphos Ave. and found badly decomposed remains, Dayton police Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman said.

It’s not clear if Wortham had a connection to the residence.

“At this point in time it’s hard to determine if they were an actual resident of the house or if they were squatting or were they a missing person trying to keep warm,” Coleman said in September.

We’ve reached out to Dayton police to see if there’s been an update in the investigation and will update this story as more information is available.

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Kristen Spicker covers breaking news, including public, safety crime and courts, for the Dayton Daily News. She also assists in covering breaking news for the Journal News and Springfield News Sun.