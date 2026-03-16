Remains found by potential homebuyers in Dayton identified as 69-year-old man

Around 9:50 a.m. on Sept. 10, two people entered the back door at 3940 Delphos Ave. and found badly decomposed remains, Dayton police Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman said.

It’s not clear if Wortham had a connection to the residence.

“At this point in time it’s hard to determine if they were an actual resident of the house or if they were squatting or were they a missing person trying to keep warm,” Coleman said in September.

We’ve reached out to Dayton police to see if there’s been an update in the investigation and will update this story as more information is available.