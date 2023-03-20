Reminder: One-day public Air Force job fair is Wednesday

Resume tips and other information is also on that web site.

Starting salaries for entry-level positions are $50,000 to $90,000 a year, AFLCMC says. Mid-level positions can bring $90,000 to $135,000 a year. Senior-level employees and technical specialists can earn up to $185,000.

Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) — of which AFLCMC is a part — manages more than a third of the Air Force budget, managing and dispersing funds across multiple installations, supporting research and development and other tasks. The command includes more than 87,000 uniformed and civilian Airmen at bases around the world.

AFLCMC is a national organization with nine major locations across the U.S. Wright-Patterson is the largest of those locations.

In total, across the nation, AFLCMC looks to hire some 2,300 people this fiscal year.

Like AFMC, AFLCMC is based at Wright-Patterson, home to some 35,000 military and civilian employees.