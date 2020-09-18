‘Repeat violent offender’ charged with attempted murder in Moraine shooting

“[The man] said the subjects began yelling at them to drive and ordered them not to turn around,” read the report. “[The man] said he slightly looked back and saw one subject had a gun.”

“The suspects directed them to the Red Roof Inn and one said, ‘Do you think I’m playing?’ at which time he heard six gunshots,” according to the report.

The man pulled the woman out of the SUV after she was shot, and one of the suspects hopped in the driver’s seat and took off toward Dayton.

Explore Dayton man charged with attempted murder in Darst Avenue shooting

Three days after the Moraine carjacking and shooting, Dayton police said Shackleford shot a man multiple times, seriously wounding him, on May 11 in the 1600 block of Darst Avenue in Dayton.

After a lengthy search, which included pleas to the public for help to find him, Dayton police arrested Shackleford on June 17. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.