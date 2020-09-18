‘Repeat violent offender’ charged with attempted murder in Moraine shooting

A 28-year-old Dayton man indicted for attempted murder is accused of shooting a woman in the back multiple times during a May carjacking that ended at the Red Roof Inn in Moraine.
Shaquille P. Shackleford will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault and several weapons violations. All of the charges against him contain gun and repeat violent offender specifications, according to his indictment Friday by a county grand jury.
It is Shackleford’s second indictment for attempted murder in shootings that happened May 8 in Moraine and May 11 in Dayton.
In the Moraine shooting, a 911 caller told police that he was riding in a silver Chevrolet Tahoe driven by the gunshot victim, a 25-year-old Dayton woman, looking for a hotel. While driving down Broadway Street, the woman made a wrong turn onto Nicholas Road. When she made a U-turn, two people got into the SUV, according to a police report.
“[The man] said the subjects began yelling at them to drive and ordered them not to turn around,” read the report. “[The man] said he slightly looked back and saw one subject had a gun.”
“The suspects directed them to the Red Roof Inn and one said, ‘Do you think I’m playing?’ at which time he heard six gunshots,” according to the report.
The man pulled the woman out of the SUV after she was shot, and one of the suspects hopped in the driver’s seat and took off toward Dayton.
Three days after the Moraine carjacking and shooting, Dayton police said Shackleford shot a man multiple times, seriously wounding him, on May 11 in the 1600 block of Darst Avenue in Dayton.
After a lengthy search, which included pleas to the public for help to find him, Dayton police arrested Shackleford on June 17. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.