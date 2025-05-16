Report of armed male in parking lot results in temporary lockdown at 2 Kettering schools, church

School staff called police and said they received a report about a male with a gun in a pickup truck in the parking lot, according to police.

Officers formed a perimeter around the property and cleared the parking lot. They did not find a vehicle or person who matched the report.

St. Charles School, Archbishop Alter High School and St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church were locked down as a precaution until police cleared the buildings.

School resource officers and staff are reviewing the security footage and police are investigating to make sure there was no safety concern.

No threats were made to the school or church, police said.