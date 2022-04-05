dayton-daily-news logo
Report profiling Kettering schools’ next superintendent expected soon

The Kettering City Schools superintendent search profile will be a compilation of information K-12 Business Consulting received from Kettering focus groups last week, an official said. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

KETTERING — The findings from a series of forums to gain public input on Kettering City Schools’ next superintendent is expected to be released this week.

The superintendent search profile will be a compilation of information K-12 Business Consulting received from Kettering focus groups last week, said Debbie Campbell of the organization hired by the district’s board of education.

Campbell said the community can expect “a very comprehensive” report of about a dozen pages after well over 150 forms were submitted by participants giving feedback on a successor for Superintendent Scott Inskeep, who is retiring this summer.

K-12 held nearly 20 forums March 30-31, district spokeswoman Kari Basson said.

“We are recruiters,” Campbell told a group last week. “We try to go to school districts where we know there are successful superintendents, school districts that might fit your profile and then we try to recruit them.”

The profile will show consistent themes of the qualities those providing feedback want in a new superintendent, Campbell said.

Those at an evening Fairmont High School forum said attributes they desired included someone who has strong community involvement and communications, but brings a fresh perspective.

The application deadline is April 20, according to the district.

Meanwhile, K-12 staff “are sort of working behind the scenes … starting to look at people who might be a good fit for your school district,” Campbell said last week.

The school board will review applicants and pick six to eight for first round interviews, she said. Those are scheduled for May 4-5 with finalists returning the following week, according to the district.

The targeted timeline for the board to vote on hiring is mid-May, Campbell said.

The base salary range is expected to be between $175,000 and $199,000 annually, but is negotiable based on experience and qualifications, records show.

Kettering board President Toby Henderson has said he would like to have the chosen candidate on the job at least a month before Inskeep steps down Aug. 1.

