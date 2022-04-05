Report profiling Kettering schools’ next superintendent expected soon

The profile will show consistent themes of the qualities those providing feedback want in a new superintendent, Campbell said.

Those at an evening Fairmont High School forum said attributes they desired included someone who has strong community involvement and communications, but brings a fresh perspective.

The application deadline is April 20, according to the district.

Meanwhile, K-12 staff “are sort of working behind the scenes … starting to look at people who might be a good fit for your school district,” Campbell said last week.

The school board will review applicants and pick six to eight for first round interviews, she said. Those are scheduled for May 4-5 with finalists returning the following week, according to the district.

The targeted timeline for the board to vote on hiring is mid-May, Campbell said.

The base salary range is expected to be between $175,000 and $199,000 annually, but is negotiable based on experience and qualifications, records show.

Kettering board President Toby Henderson has said he would like to have the chosen candidate on the job at least a month before Inskeep steps down Aug. 1.