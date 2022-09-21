BreakingNews
Area resident to compete on 'Hell's Kitchen': 'I came home a different person'
Republican candidates for U.S. Senate and Ohio governor decline to debate their Democratic opponents

Ohio’s Republican candidates for governor and U.S. Senate refused to participate in debates sponsored by the Ohio Debate Commission, but their Democratic Party opponents said they would debate, according to an announcement Wednesday by the debate commission.

“We’re obviously disappointed. We work hard with our partners and funders to convene debates that would serve campaigns, serve voters, and strengthen democracy,” said ODC Board President Dan Moulthrop. “Yet this election year has been plagued with candidates from both parties who prize their campaign consultants’ input over voters’ information needs. When 84% of Ohioans are saying they want debates and campaigns refuse a good faith offer from a statewide organization, democracy is paying the price.”

U.S. Senate candidates J.D. Vance, a Republican Cincinnati businessman, declined to debate U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, declined to debate former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, the Democrat running against him in the governor’s race.

The commission decided against holding debates with just one candidate from each race on stage. The plan had called for the debates to be held Oct. 10 and 12 at the Akron-Summit County Public Library.

The Ohio Debate Commission was established in 2018 to “foster fair and substantive debates that encourage participation in our democracy.”

The commission sponsored the governor and senate race primary debates at Central State University in March. Vance participated in the Republican primary debate but DeWine and the other Republican candidates for governor chose to not participate. Ryan and Whaley both participated in their primary debates.

This story is developing and will be updated.

