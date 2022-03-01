5 things to know about the Consumer Price Index

2. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes the CPI monthly, showing spending patterns for two population groups: all urban consumers and urban wage earners and clerical workers, which together represent about 93 percent of the population.

3. The CPI is based on prices for food, shelter, clothing, fuels, transportation, medical services, drugs and other goods and services people use.

4. The baseline for the index is the 1982-1984 period, when the index was set at 100. The unadjusted index in January 2022 was 281.148, according to the BLS.

5. The items that have increased most in price since January 2021 include gasoline, fuel oil and used cars.

