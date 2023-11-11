Restaurant damaged, two people injured after crash in Dayton

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in north Dayton’s McCook Field neighborhood Saturday.

Dayton crews were dispatched around 9:33 a.m. to a crash near North Keowee Street and Stanley Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

One of the vehicles ended up hitting the Dragon City Chinese restaurant building at the northwest corner of that intersection, breaking one of the restaurant’s windows, according to dispatch officials.

Two medics were called and transported the victims to the Miami Valley Hospital. The extent of their injuries was not available early Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.