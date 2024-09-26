Retail store coming to former Basil’s On Market spot in Beavercreek

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“At DXL, Big and Tall is not a section — it’s 250+ stores nationwide, a comprehensive website and convenient mobile App,” the store’s website states. “We offer a shopping experience like no other, allowing Big + Tall guys the freedom to choose what they want so they can wear what they want. It’s everything they’ve been searching for, and at DXL, they will find top designer brands in the sizes and fits they need, as well as having stylish choices they won’t find anywhere else.”

Basil’s On Market had “temporarily closed” in March 2023 for renovations and maintenance, but never reopened.

“We are so very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. This location is temporarily closed for renovations and maintenance. Please visit us at our Troy location,” the sign read at the time.

Basil’s On Market first opened in downtown Troy in 2014, followed by a downtown Dayton location in 2016 and a Mason location in 2018.

The Mason location never reopened after the coronavirus pandemic and the Dayton location closed in August 2022 for a variety of reasons including short-staffing and rising costs, co-owner Jeff Finkelstein said.

The Troy location was continuing to operate until a fire occurred at the end of May. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, they will be closed for at least eight months.