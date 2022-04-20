Retiring Kettering superintendent plans to join suicide prevention nonprofit

“I can think of no better way to continue the momentum of my life’s work than to be positively impacting our next generation in this new leadership capacity,” Inskeep said. “I have been an advocate for the life-changing and life-saving work of Grant Us Hope for many years, and it means so much to now have the opportunity to lead the talented team responsible for furthering this tremendous and important mission to save young lives.”

Inskeep is also current president of the Buckeye Association of School Administrators, Ohio’s school superintendent leadership organization. He has served on the National School Boards Association and the Valley Association of School Administrators; been an adjunct professor at both Wright State and Xavier Universities and is the former president of both the Ohio Distance Learning Association and the Reading Chamber of Commerce. Scott has been a member of the Grant Us Hope Board of Advisors since 2019.