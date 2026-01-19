Riverside man pleads guilty in 2024 crash that killed Trotwood woman

• Guilty plea: Christopher Matheney, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

• Dismissed: Two counts of OVI were dismissed. Both were first-degree misdemeanors.

What was he accused of?

• Deadly crash: On Sept. 7, 2024, Matheney was driving a 2020 Dodge Ram south on Ohio 49 when he ran a red light at the Free Pike intersection and crashed into a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu, according to a crash report filed by Trotwood police.

The truck went off the left side of the road and into a cement median. The Malibu went off the right side of the road before coming to a stop.

Crews had to remove the driver of the Malibu, 33-year-old Lakeisha Janay Brown, using mechanical means, according to the report. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matheney and his passenger were not injured.

• Impaired driving: At the time of the crash, police said impairment was suspected.

Matheney had a blood alcohol content of .235, according to the crash report. The legal limit in Ohio is 0.08.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: Matheney’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 13.