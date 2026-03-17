Breaking: Previous resident’s remains found by potential homebuyers in Dayton

Riverside police officer hit by a vehicle

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Local News
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15 minutes ago
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A Riverside police officer was seriously injured in a crash on Monday night.

Crews responded to reports of a crash on U.S. 35 eastbound near Woodman around 9:20 p.m., according to the Riverside Police Department.

Police say they were investigating a crash site, and while the crash scene was being secured, a Riverside police officer was hit by a vehicle.

She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries and is currently reported to be in good condition, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and police say there’s no suspicion of drug or alcohol use by the driver.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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About the Author

Holly Souther is a reporter for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County as well as other counties. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.