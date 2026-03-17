Riverside police officer hit by a vehicle

A Riverside police officer was seriously injured in a crash on Monday night.
Crews responded to reports of a crash on U.S. 35 eastbound near Woodman around 9:20 p.m., according to the Riverside Police Department.
Police say they were investigating a crash site, and while the crash scene was being secured, a Riverside police officer was hit by a vehicle.
She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries and is currently reported to be in good condition, according to police.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured and police say there’s no suspicion of drug or alcohol use by the driver.
The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
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