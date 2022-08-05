Riverside to ask voters to decide utility issue in fall election

RIVERSIDE — Voters in Riverside can expect to decide this fall whether to approve a program aimed at helping them save money on utility costs.
The city’s council voted 4-0 Thursday night to ask voters to decide whether to create electric and natural gas service aggregation programs.
“I think council is looking at it as an option to give residents because the inflation on utility bills have been pretty significant this year,” Riverside City Manager Joshua Rauch said.
Asking voters to decide on utilities is one way local municipalities have sought to avoid rising utility rates in recent years.
The Ohio Revised Code grants jurisdictions the authority to pool the buying power of residents and small businesses to negotiate for favorable rates for electricity or natural gas, records show.
Under aggregation, a jurisdiction negotiates with utility suppliers as a bulk purchaser to try to negotiate lower rates.
Trotwood and Vandalia both approved similar measures in July. More recently, Dayton officials urged residents to look into whether they would save money by joining the city’s aggregation program.
If residents voted in favor of the programs, Rauch said that the process to create them would likely take about six months.
