Road closure near Springboro school to continue through Friday afternoon

Springboro Schools spokesman Scott Marshall said, “This will impact the school traffic process for Five Points Elementary during both drop-off in the mornings and pick-up in the afternoons. Five Points Elementary will remain open during the extent of this road closure, with all classes taking place as standard during normal school hours. There is no impact to start/dismissal times.”

Marshall said all parent traffic will need to enter the east entrance only by way of Ohio 48. Parent drop-off/pick-up traffic must enter through the east driveway at Five Points only. This is the same way to enter for drop-off/pick-up in both the mornings and afternoons.

To exit the school, Marshall said all parent traffic will need to exit the west entrance only. Parent drop-off/pick-up traffic must exit through the west driveway at Five Points only. Parents will only be able to turn right onto Lytle-Five Points Road.

“We realize this in an inconvenience and appreciate our community’s patience and understanding as we all try to navigate this change to our school-day routine,” Marshall said..

For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact the Warren County Engineer’s Office at (513) 695-3301.