Ronald McDonald House demolishes old building as fundraising, additional work continues

Explore Ronald McDonald House Dayton lodging expansion will triple in size

The demolition of the old building began on Feb. 11, according to Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton. The organization has moved into the basement, first and second floors while construction continues on the third floor, said Beth Groff, director of philanthropy at Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton.

“We’re still doing some fundraising,” Groff said. “We have secured the money for the building, but we are still fundraising for some of the other items as far as like landscaping, parking, different things like that.”

In 2023, Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton served 2,544 guests from 35 Ohio counties, 27 states, and 15 countries, saving families $1.22 million in out-of-pocket expenses for food, lodging and transportation. Due to limited room availability at that time, 76% of the families that requested services had to be turned away.

The new facility will allow Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton to help approximately 700 more families for a total of 1,000 families each year, the organization said previously. This will allow those patient families to save $4.5 million annually on lodging, food and transportation expenses.

The extra space from the demolished building will go toward green space, parking and additional space for any future expansions.

Those who want to donate to project or learn more can visit rmhcdayton.org.