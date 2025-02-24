Ronald McDonald House demolishes old building as fundraising, additional work continues

Dayton’s Ronald McDonald House Charities, a nonprofit that houses families of hospitalized children, has demolished its former main building after moving into its new facility.
The organization first broke ground in August 2022 on its new lodging facility on Valley Street in Dayton, across from Dayton Children’s Hospital and Shriners Children’s Ohio. The new building, estimated in 2022 to cost about $29 million, expands the size of its lodging for patient families from 14 rooms to 42.
The demolition of the old building began on Feb. 11, according to Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton. The organization has moved into the basement, first and second floors while construction continues on the third floor, said Beth Groff, director of philanthropy at Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton.
“We’re still doing some fundraising,” Groff said. “We have secured the money for the building, but we are still fundraising for some of the other items as far as like landscaping, parking, different things like that.”
In 2023, Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton served 2,544 guests from 35 Ohio counties, 27 states, and 15 countries, saving families $1.22 million in out-of-pocket expenses for food, lodging and transportation. Due to limited room availability at that time, 76% of the families that requested services had to be turned away.
The new facility will allow Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton to help approximately 700 more families for a total of 1,000 families each year, the organization said previously. This will allow those patient families to save $4.5 million annually on lodging, food and transportation expenses.
The extra space from the demolished building will go toward green space, parking and additional space for any future expansions.
Those who want to donate to project or learn more can visit rmhcdayton.org.
