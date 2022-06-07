Rose Music Center workers can make up to $20 an hour

The resolution passed 7 to 1, with Councilman Ed Lyons as the lone dissident. Lyons cited the issue of funding for the approved hiring of additional firefighters/EMS employees as the reason for his vote.

In April, council approved a resolution to hire four new firefighters at the request of fire department Chief Keith Knisley. According to Chodkowski, Knisley told city officials these hires are not needed immediately and could be incorporated into a phased-in plan over two budget cycles. In May, council voted down a resolution to fund these positions through supplemental appropriations from the general fund for hire in 2022.

“I’ve taken a position that, financially, if we’re going to spend more money, we need to spend it on the fire fighters, which do not have the funding for those positions,” Lyons said. “We (approved) the additional firefighters, but council decided not to include the funding.”

The city’s workforce consists of approximately 180 regular full-time and part-time employees, and up to 130 seasonal laborers, 125 of which can be hired for the Rose Music Center, Knisley said.

