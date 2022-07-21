Roundabout just weeks from completion in Washington Twp.

A total of eight new streetlights are being installed to improve safety — four at the new roundabout and one on each approach leg.

The project was approved in late 2020.

The total cost of the work is $1.5 million, including $256,000 for design engineering, $967,000 for construction and about $300,000 in right-of-way costs, the majority of which was to buy the house at the southeast corner, Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner has said.

Federal Safety Funds are covering 90% of design and construction costs and 70% of right-of-way costs, he said.

Landscape architects from design consultant American Structurepoint developed a plan with more than 800 perennials, 130 deciduous shrubs, 190 evergreen shrubs and six sweetbay magnolia trees at the intersection.