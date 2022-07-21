Roundabout just weeks from completion in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TWP. — Work on reconstructing the intersection of Mad River Road and Alex Bell Road into a modern roundabout has entered its final month.
“Guardrail installation, signage and striping, and the installation of temporary lighting are just a few of the items left to complete,” Washington Twp. recently posted to its Facebook page.
Construction on the project launched in mid-April. The roundabout is expected to open to traffic by Aug. 15, the township said.
The new design will improve traffic operations and safety at the intersection, reduce congestion, and reduce travel times between destinations in West Carrollton, Moraine, Kettering, Centerville and Miami Twp., Montgomery County officials have said.
The change will improve the level of service during peak times, saving time and fuel consumption and reducing air pollution, according to the county. In addition, roundabouts on average reduce total crashes by 35%, injuries by 76% and fatalities by 90%.
A total of eight new streetlights are being installed to improve safety — four at the new roundabout and one on each approach leg.
The project was approved in late 2020.
The total cost of the work is $1.5 million, including $256,000 for design engineering, $967,000 for construction and about $300,000 in right-of-way costs, the majority of which was to buy the house at the southeast corner, Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner has said.
Federal Safety Funds are covering 90% of design and construction costs and 70% of right-of-way costs, he said.
Landscape architects from design consultant American Structurepoint developed a plan with more than 800 perennials, 130 deciduous shrubs, 190 evergreen shrubs and six sweetbay magnolia trees at the intersection.
About the Author