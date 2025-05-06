RTA adjusting routes through downtown hub for NATO Assembly

Bus routes that come through the Wright Stop Plaza Transit Center from Tuesday, May 20, through Monday, May 26 will be rerouted to accommodate the NATO Village security perimeter that will be set up in downtown Dayton for the 2025 Spring Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, according to a release from the Greater Dayton RTA.

RTA’s downtown transit center will remain open for normal business hours, according to the release. The Flyer will also have expanded hours and will be rerouted through Wright Stop Plaza from Jefferson Street to Main Street, instead of turning left down Third Street.