RTA adjusting routes through downtown hub for NATO Assembly

Bus routes that come through the Wright Stop Plaza Transit Center from Tuesday, May 20, through Monday, May 26 will be rerouted to accommodate the NATO Village security perimeter that will be set up in downtown Dayton for the 2025 Spring Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, according to a release from the Greater Dayton RTA.
RTA’s downtown transit center will remain open for normal business hours, according to the release. The Flyer will also have expanded hours and will be rerouted through Wright Stop Plaza from Jefferson Street to Main Street, instead of turning left down Third Street.
The RTA instructs passengers who normally get off at the bus stop outside of The Arcade should to utilize the stop in bay ‘A’ at the transit center. Learn more about Flyer services during the NATO event on the RTA’s website.
The release provided the following details on the reroutes:
East and northbound routes
- Eastbound Routes 1, 2 and 4 - From West Third Street they will turn right onto Ludlow Street, left onto Fourth Street and then left onto Main Street into Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting Wright Stop Plaza, they turn right onto Jefferson Street, left onto Fourth Street, left onto Patterson Boulevard and then right onto Third Street back to the designated routes.
- Northbound Routes 6, 17, 18, 19 and 22 - From South Main Street they will turn right into Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, they will turn right onto Jefferson Street, left onto Fourth Street, left onto Patterson Boulevard and then right onto First Street back to the designated routes.
- Northbound Route 7 - From South Main Street it will turn right into Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, it will turn right onto Jefferson Street, left onto Fourth Street, left onto Patterson Boulevard, which turns into Riverside Drive, then left onto Babbit Street and right onto Main Street back to the designated route.
- Northbound Routes 8, 9 and 12 - From South Main Street they will turn right into Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting Wright Stop Plaza, they will turn right onto Jefferson Street, left onto Fourth Street, left onto Patterson Boulevard, which turns into Riverside Drive, left onto Babbit Street, left onto Main Street and then right onto Riverview Avenue
- Northbound Route 16 - From South Main Street it will turn right into Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, it will turn right onto Jefferson Street, left onto Fourth Street and then left onto Patterson Boulevard, which turns into Riverside Drive, back to the designated route.
- Northbound Routes 43 and 44 - From Wright Stop Plaza they will turn right onto Jefferson Street, left onto Fourth Street, left onto Patterson Boulevard, which turns into Riverside Drive, left onto Babbit Street and then right onto Main Street back to the designated routes.
West and southbound routes
- Westbound Routes 1, 2 and 4 - From East Third Street they will turn left onto St. Clair Street, right onto Fourth Street, right onto Jefferson Street and enter Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, they will turn left onto Main Street back to the designated routes.
- Southbound Routes 6, 18 and 19 – From Monument Avenue, they will turn left onto Webster Street, right onto Third Street, left onto St. Clair Street, right onto Fourth Street, right onto Jefferson Street and enter Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, they all will turn left onto Main Street back to the designated routes.
- Southbound Routes 7, 8 and 12 - From North Main Street they will turn right onto Monument Avenue, left onto Perry Street, left onto Fourth Street, left onto Jefferson Street and enter Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, they will turn left onto Main Street back to the designated routes.
- Southbound Route 9 - From West Third Street it will turn right onto Ludlow Street, left onto Fourth Street, left onto Jefferson Street and enter Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, it will turn left onto Main Street back to the designated route.
- Southbound Route 16 - From Riverside Drive it will continue onto Patterson Boulevard then turn left onto First Street, right onto Webster Street, right onto Third Street, left onto St. Clair Street, right onto Fourth Street, right onto Jefferson Street and enter Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, it will turn left onto Main Street back to the designated route.
- Southbound Routes 17 and 22 - From Webster Street they will turn right onto Third Street, left onto St. Clair Street, right onto Fourth Street, right onto Jefferson Street and enter Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, they will turn left onto Main Street back to the designated routes.
- Southbound Routes 43 and 44 - From Monument Avenue they will turn left onto Perry Street, left onto Fourth Street, left onto Main Street and enter Wright Stop Plaza.
About the Author