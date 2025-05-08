RTA to invest $10M to renovate downtown garage

“For the past several years, RTA has been looking at long-term options to secure funding and build a parking garage on our property to help support the future development of some nearby underused buildings, as well as meet our own parking needs,” Greater Dayton RTA CEO Robert Ruzinsky said in a press release. “While talking with various partners, it became apparent that an opportunity exists today to partner on a project right next door instead.”

The garage has been closed for years and sits near RTA’s Wright Stop Plaza Transit Center in downtown Dayton.

In its second life, the garage will support RTA — which was looking for a downtown parking garage to store some of its vehicles — as well as the needs of the new residents of Centre City and a local hotel, Ruzinsky said. The garage will include 400 parking spaces.

Developers aim to convert the Centre City building, at East Fourth and South Main Streets, into about 217 housing units.

Ruzinsky said the renovation of the parking garage will serve as a complete restoration of the structure, adding 20-25 years to its life. Work on the parking garage will begin this fall and is expected to wrap up in 2027. The transit authority will have management oversight of the garage, and after vesting all tax credits, RTA will take over as its owner.

Ruzinsky said Greater Dayton RTA has been a part of downtown redevelopment for the past three decades, with the regional transit authority investing in $70 million in projects.

The Greater Dayton RTA CEO said transportation plays a key role in the development of a city — giving people options on how they travel to work, medical appointments, entertainment spots and more connects people with the region.

“As we all age, the ability to age in place due to available services (including transportation) is a key to long-term success of our amazing downtown,” he said.