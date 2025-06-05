Saugeye released into Grand Lake St. Marys for first time by state

ODNR administrators said saugeye are fast-growing and popular sport fish well suited for Ohio’s reservoirs, because they are tolerant of warm and shallow waters.

The fish released were saugeye fingerlings, which are about 1-2 inches long. Many of these saugeye will grow quickly to catchable 13- to 15-inch sizes by the fall of 2026. Saugeye primarily feed on small fish, like young gizzard shad, that are abundant in Grand Lake St. Marys.

Saugeye are a hybrid cross between a female walleye and a male sauger, both native Ohio fish. Larger saugeye may grow to 30 inches long. Saugeye are a popular choice for anglers because they chase numerous baits and make an excellent meal.

The Division of Wildlife plans to annually release saugeye in the lake to support continued recreational fishing opportunities. Saugeye growth and survival rates will be evaluated in the coming years.

Saugeye longer than 21 inches qualify for Fish Ohio recognition. Anglers who catch a qualifying fish, fish that meet specific length requirements based on species, can receive a Fish Ohio pin. This year’s pin features a largemouth bass, at fishohio.gov. On occasion, stocked saugeye can breed with wild walleye. Because of this, the Division of Wildlife has previously not stocked saugeye in the Lake Erie drainage, which includes Grand Lake St. Marys, to protect Ohio’s Lake Erie walleye fishery.

The saugeye recently stocked into Grand Lake St. Marys are sterile and unable to reproduce because they are triploid, meaning they have an extra set of chromosomes. The eggs of these saugeye were exposed to high pressure after fertilization to create infertile saugeye

The daily limit for saugeye in Grand Lake St. Marys is six fish, with no minimum length requirement.