Scam Alert: Beware callers pretending to be from Ohio Homeland Security

The Ohio Department of Public Safety is warning residents that scammers have been calling and claiming to be from Ohio Homeland Security.
In a release, ODPS said residents reported the scammers said they were calling from OHS, and that the victim’s identity had been stolen.
The scammers made these calls more convincing because the call appears to be coming from the OHS main phone line, 614-387-6171.
The call is not actually from this phone number - OHS said that the call is spoofed, meaning the scammer is changing the information sent to your caller ID to disguise their identity.
Ohio Homeland Security doesn’t investigate personal identity theft, the release said, and OHS would not make phone calls like these to Ohio residents.
Ohio Homeland Security Executive Director Brian Quinn said in the release, “If you receive these calls, don’t fall for this scam. Hang up immediately and report it to either your local law enforcement or the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center at 1-877-647-4683.”