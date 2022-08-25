School district plans backpack giveaway Friday amid rising supply costs

RIVERSIDE — More than 1,000 backpacks full of school supplies will be given out Friday morning for Mad River Local School District students.
The school district and Hope4Riverside will distribute the items at three sites on a first-come, first-served basis exclusive to Mad River students, who must be present to receive them, according to the district.
The event is from 10 a.m. to noon at Beverly Gardens Elementary School, Overlook Homes Community Center and Mad River Middle School, the district said in a release.
Officials cited the rising costs on families, including school supplies, in announcing the event.
“We realize purchasing back-to-school supplies can be very pricey for parents, especially for those who are already strapped for cash,” Superintendent Chad Wyen stated in the release.
“Thanks to a partnership with Hope4Riverside and donations from area organizations, we can provide students with the materials they need to be successful in the classroom and beyond,” he added.
Dozens of teachers, staff, pastors, and community members for the event, officials said. Several community organizations will also be on hand to share information on resources and programs available to families, according to the district.
Beverly Gardens is located at 5555 Enright Ave., Mad River Middle School at 1801 Harshman Road and the Overlook Community Center at 61 Colin Kelly Drive.
