Longtime Kettering family-owned business sold, will change names

“I would have liked another family member to take business on,” Charley Schuerholz said. “But there wasn’t a family member that could do that, was willing to do that or in line to do that. It was important to me to find someone who could remain a family business.

The Jaspers, Bellbrook residents, “want to be community-minded and want to focus on being a fixture in the community. And that is something that’s always been important to me.”

Charley Schuerholz has worked there full time since Oct. 1, 1985 and bought the business in 1999, according to the company.

Among the Schuerholz clients have been Kettering City Schools, local churches and nonprofits, Charley Schuerholz said.

He has been a strong supporter of Kettering schools, including serving as co-chairman of a past school levy campaign.