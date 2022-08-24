dayton-daily-news logo
Longtime Kettering family-owned business sold, will change names

Schuerholz Printing Founder Bill Schuerholz (left) is seen here in a photo from the early 1970s. A few years later, the Kettering business moved to a site on Marshall Road, where it has been located since. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By
9 minutes ago
Schuerholz Printing has been on Marshall Road for 44 years; owner sold to family that “wants to be community-minded”

KETTERING — A longtime family-owned Kettering business is changing hands and names.

Schuerholz Printing has sold the Marshall Road location it has occupied for 44 years, owner Charley Schuerholz said Tuesday.

The purchase by Brandon and Nikki Jasper, who operate Minuteman Printing, was finalized Monday, said Schuerholz, a 58-year-old Kettering native and Fairmont West High School grad.

The Schuerholz name has been associated with printing in Kettering since the 1940s, when Charley’s parents, Bill and Ivy, began performing that work in the basement of their home.

When the local printing company Bill Schuerholz worked for went out of business in 1974, he and his wife took the steps to make printing their full-time business. Four years later, it moved to the current location, according to the company’s website.

“I would have liked another family member to take business on,” Charley Schuerholz said. “But there wasn’t a family member that could do that, was willing to do that or in line to do that. It was important to me to find someone who could remain a family business.

The Jaspers, Bellbrook residents, “want to be community-minded and want to focus on being a fixture in the community. And that is something that’s always been important to me.”

Charley Schuerholz has worked there full time since Oct. 1, 1985 and bought the business in 1999, according to the company.

Among the Schuerholz clients have been Kettering City Schools, local churches and nonprofits, Charley Schuerholz said.

He has been a strong supporter of Kettering schools, including serving as co-chairman of a past school levy campaign.

