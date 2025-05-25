Scouts raise money to fix Kettering World War I memorial damaged by windstorm

Victory Oak Knoll memorial, just off the 18th hole at Community Golf Course, honors Montgomery County military members who died in World War I.
A massive tree limb damaged the entrance to the Victory Oak Knoll World War I memorial at Community Golf Course during a storm in the fall of 2024. The grove of 180 oak trees was planted in 1921. CONTRIBUTED

A massive tree limb damaged the entrance to the Victory Oak Knoll World War I memorial at Community Golf Course during a storm in the fall of 2024. The grove of 180 oak trees was planted in 1921. CONTRIBUTED
Local News
By Jen Balduf – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
X

Scouting America Troop 193 of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kettering is raising money to fix the entrance to a World War I memorial in Kettering that was damaged by a windstorm.

The scouts have been primary caretakers of the Victory Oak Knoll memorial at Community Golf Course for nearly two decades, said Jim Cunningham, assistant scoutmaster, former scoutmaster for the troop and knoll caretaker.

“A little over a hundred years ago it was placed there to honor the over 100 people who gave their lives in World War I who were from Montgomery County, and there’s an oak tree planted for each one of them,” he said.

At least twice a year, the scouts ages 11 to 17 plus their leaders and other volunteers beautify the grove of 180 oak trees planted in 1921 by raking leaves, adding mulch, planting flowers and performing other work such as placing small American flags for Memorial Day. Eagle Scout community service projects have included the brick pathway, benches and a sign that tells the history of the knoll as well as a trail on the hillside that is underway.

Scouts from Troop 193 from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kettering work to beautify the Victory Oak Knoll World War I memorial Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Community Golf Course. The scouts have served as caretakers for the memorial site for nearly two decades. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

The Victory Oak Knoll memorial honors the more than 100 Montgomery County residents who lost their lives during World War I. The grove of 180 oak trees planted in 1921 is just off the 18th hole of Community Golf Course. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

“It’s a great civic and patriotic thing for the scouts to pursue,” Cunningham said. “And for us adults taking care of that, it’s something that we feel very fortunate to have the privilege of doing that and it’s something that we look forward to continuing.”

The troop established a GoFundMe online fundraiser to rent costly equipment to remove invasive honeysuckle.

“At one point there was six acres of honeysuckle that was six to eight feet high in some places,” said Cunningham, who added it’s an ongoing project for the volunteers to keep the honeysuckle in check that has returned across the knoll.

Now, the scouts have expanded the fundraiser to include work on the entrance. The masonry was damaged during a storm last fall when a large limb fell from one of the massive oak trees.

“The tree limb itself was the size of a tree” at nearly two feet in diameter, Cunningham said. “It fell and it landed straight across both sides of the entrance and knocked out a large part of the masonry.”

The quotes to repair the masonry came in around $6,000, and it costs somewhere between $500 and $1,000 a year to rent the equipment to take care of the honeysuckle. The scouts also plan to replace a damaged chain link fence with a split rail fence. The fencing material will cost an estimated $1,000, and the troop plans to install it themselves, Cunningham said.

This older image shows the entrance to the Victory Oak Knoll World War I memorial at Dayton's Community Golf Course. Image from Google

icon to expand image

In Other News
1
Marches through Dayton end on bridges protesting NATO assembly on...
2
COMMUNITY GEMS: Business founder solves transportation issues for...
3
Deadline for science of reading in Ohio looms but schools embrace the...
4
Kettering Health cyberattack update: Emergency rooms, urgent cares open...
5
NATO Parliamentary President talks with reporters on assembly, Dayton...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers the communities of Kettering, Oakwood and northern Warren County, including Springboro and Franklin. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.