Search the data: Area private and public school proficiency scores

A Dayton Daily News analysis of state test scores found that some public school districts where lots of parents use taxpayer-funded vouchers to send their kids to private schools actually perform better than the private schools in the district.
Search the data below to compare proficiency test scores in English Language Arts and math from area private schools to those in the districts those schools are located in.
