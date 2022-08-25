Searching crime and court records now easier with upgraded Montgomery County website

He said the site will also help the office track searches so it can understand what type of information the public is trying to gather. The updated version of the site will stop efforts to mine large quantities of data from the system. Tatum said the records contained online are public, but large searches can hurt the performance of the system.

“It’s not necessarily denying them access to the server, it’s more about maybe just saying, ‘You can only get this much at a time’ and maybe pacing it so they’re not hitting it as frequently so it’s not putting a greater load on the server,” Tatum said.

Along with upgrading the public records website, the clerk’s office’s also offers two other websites. The main clerk’s site is www.mcclerkofcourts.org. Residents can get information on things like auto titles and passports and other items at that website.

It also runs courthousetoyou.com, which is the website for the Help Center, a walk-in center that assists people so they understand their rights and connects them to programs as they navigate their way through the court system.