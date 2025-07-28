Second man accused of stealing nearly $6,000 from older adults in Montgomery County sentenced to probation

As part of the sanctions, Navarro will pay approximately $4,000 in restitution.

If he fails to follow the terms of his probation, he could face six to 18 months in prison for each count he was convicted of.

Navarro pleaded guilty to theft and forgery charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Navarro and his codefendant Shady Kassis forged checks belonging to two victims and cashed them around March 14, 2024, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident took place in the Washington Twp. area.

Kassis pleaded guilty to forgery in December, according to court records.

He was sentenced to 180 days in the Montgomery County Jail and up to five years of community control sanctions.

After serving 153 days, Kassis was sentenced to prison in a Madison County case and his probation was terminated so he could begin his prison sentence, the prosecutor’s office said.