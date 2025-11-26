Security breach reported for emergency alert system used in the Miami Valley

OnSolve CodeRED was taken offline as the company investigates the security breach.

Centerville, Champaign County, Kettering and Washington Twp. are among those which use CodeRED.

Contact information belonging to CodeRED users, including names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers and passwords used to create user profiles for alerts, was taken during the security breach.

Anyone with a CodeRED user profile who has other personal or business accounts that use the same password should change the password on the other accounts.

People cannot currently access their CodeRED accounts.

CodeRED is an external communication platform used by local governments and emergency agencies to send emergency alerts.

Residential landline telephones automatically receive emergency alerts, but businesses and cellphone users must register for the program on their own.

A new CodeRED platform will be available through Crisis24.

Anyone with questions can contact CodeRED at 866-939-0911.