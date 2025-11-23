See how 3 women business owners helped people in Huber Heights

Marsha Martin, owner of MY Chocolate Co., a dessert catering company based in Huber Heights, was passing out brownies on Sunday.

“We offer anything that has to do with chocolate,” Martin said. “We have all things brownie - red velvet brownies, signature recipe with or without nuts, Oreo cookie dough brownies, and more - along with chocolate-dipped treats, like chocolate-covered potato chips, pretzels, Oreos, and things like that.”

Martin said she aims to give back to her community as often as she can.

“Anytime I can give and put a smile on somebody’s face, I’m here for it,” she said. “And who doesn’t like chocolate?”

Leslie Brown, owner of Diamond Daiquiris handed out apple cider, hot chocolate, and virgin daiquiris.

Brown, is originally from Louisiana, but moved to the area to work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. She said she’s been welcomed into the community and was excited for the opportunity to pay it forward.

“Just by letting the community know that even though we’re a small business, we’re here to give back whatever we can,” she said. “As a member of the military, we are about camaraderie, so that’s what this is about.”

Monica Richardson and Sha’Ron Burgess are co-owners of First Bite, Won’t Be Your Last, a food truck and catering business.

The business owners handed out fish and chips meals with bread and coleslaw.

Richardson and Burgess said they like to give back to those in need each year. This year, they decided to give out meals and invited MY Chocolate Co. and Diamond’s Daiquiris to join them.

“We’re really, really blessed, so we feel like we should always give back because everybody supports us,” said Richardson. “This year, we wanted to team up with other businesses to give out entire meals, with food, drinks, and dessert.”

The business partners said they wanted to provide a service that would bring joy to those who need it.

“We like to give back at the end of the year to give people that positive feeling moving into the holidays with something nice and warm to eat,” Burgess said. “There are some people who will go without that, so by jumping in, we’re helping the community in the best way we can.”

Elaine Bradley and Bruce Keller stopped by Sunday’s event to grab a meal and something to drink.

“We live paycheck to paycheck, so anytime we can take advantage of things like this, we absolutely do, and we pass along the knowledge to others in need, as well,” Bradley said. “Especially right around the holidays, people are stretched thin and it’s nice to know there are those who care.”