Semi hauling contaminated soil from East Palestine crashes in NE Ohio

A commercial vehicle hauling tens of thousands of pounds of contaminated soil from the East Palestine derailment site crashed in northeast Ohio.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the semi was hauling about 40,000 pounds of soil northbound on state Route 165 near the Mahoning/Columbiana County line when it went off the right side of the road and overturned, spilling about half of the contaminated soil on the roadway and the berm.
Route 165 was closed from state Route 617 in Mahoning County to state Route 14 in Columbiana County due to the cleanup.
The Ohio EPA and local fire department responded to the crash, and the EPA said that the spill was contained and not a threat to nearby waterways.
The driver of the semi sustained minor injuries, OSHP said.
